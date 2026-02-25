A State of the Union for the People
In their own words, why members of Congress skipped Trump's speech
Last night, more than 35 congressional leaders boycotted Trump’s speech and attended the People’s State of the Union (PSOTU).
We know what you’re thinking — why did they boycott Trump’s speech in favor of this alternative event? We were curious, too, so we asked them in person at the PSOTU.
Below, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (MD), Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA), Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (PA), and Rep. Greg Casar (TX) in their own words:
Sen. Chris Van Hollen
“These are not normal times…. We are facing a lawless president who, as we speak, has been shredding our Constitution and attacking our democracy.… And this can’t be business as usual.”
Rep. Pramila Jayapal
“We’ve got to keep this going because democracy takes work and it takes, apparently, a lot of sacrifice.”
Reps. Mary Gay Scanlon and Greg Casar
“It’s a matter of self care at this moment not to attend…. I came to D.C. to work on behalf of people, and this is a lot more productive.”
“Trump can spare us the speech.… He owes us a lot of money.”
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, part two!
“This State of the Union is about the people, the country that deserves so much better than the man in the Oval Office.”
My question was NOT why they skipped The Demented One's speech of lies and garbage, but why in hell did ANY of the others actually attend? Or why didn't they go at the start and then leave one-by-one to show their disgust?
Here's my take, from someone who refused to watch it: The State of the Union event has become a State of the Administration event, spun into gold and vitriol. It is beneath the dignity of even the people who voted for Trump and should be discontinued.