The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
retrofocus80's avatar
retrofocus80
26m

If the democrats don’t stand strong and demand that healthcare cannot be taken from the American people etc. the republicans need the democrats to pass something so if they don’t then the government shuts down. As per DOGE many parts of the government aren’t there or very little employees as those departments was dismantled.

Besides if they don’t stand firm not cave. All these senators should make that point to Senator Schumer you blew it last time the stakes are so much higher. If you don’t just pack your stuff and leave. We need to push and show the people what we stand for this time don’t let us down . Fight to get what you want for the American people make us believe in you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture