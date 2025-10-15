The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JB's avatar
JB
9h

I would like to nominate JB Pritzker, the governor of Illinois. He is fighting for all the things the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner fights for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dr Michael J Wagner's avatar
Dr Michael J Wagner
9h

Dump Trump. Think of these two words as a percussive flourish, to be repeated over and again - It's composed for Oct 18th, "No Kings Day."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
127 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture