The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Bannerman's avatar
Julie Bannerman
2h

Project 2025 and other coup designers figured out Americans prefer myths and popular narratives to evidence and especially don’t like those who promote more complex, often darker truths. They aptly reasoned killing democracy on behalf of oligarchs, racists and misogynists would be easy if wrapped in pretexts and hate mongering of “others”.

I fear most Americans and institutions will adapt and comply with erasing our nation’s true history in favor of false glory that elevates white Christian males and conquest. We’re a selfish culture and tend to look away until we or people we care for are directly impacted; by then no individual will have power or means to fight back. I hope for our children and their children I’m wrong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

When we write history of the Trump regime it should be in the history books his regime was full of perpetual fake bullshit woke themes about most everything. Especially anything he disliked. A presidency full of pro Nazi actors and pro Nazi ideology.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture