The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2h

"It is a terrible thing to bear witness, but if we let these things continue to happen in the shadows, then they will happen forever. It’s only by bearing witness that things might change."

What we all need to hear right now. Heartfelt wishes to the Dias and Owens families as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
3h

Meredith is a great journalist with no frills storytelling. I really like her articles.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture