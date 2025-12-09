The Contrarian

KnockKnockGreenpeace
5h

Thank you, Ms. Corin. I remember when Walmart was pressured to changed its gun sales policy but then changed it back again after public outcry dwindled. Keep up the pressure, and we'll be there with you.

5h

"And, now, the federal government is opening a “gun rights office” inside the Department of Justice."

If they changed the name of the Dept. of Defense, this one needs to be changed to "Dept. of We Don't Give a Shit About You People."

