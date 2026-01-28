The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katina's avatar
Katina
1h

This is so depressing. I’m an ordinary citizen with no economics training, so the intricacies of these machinations escape me. But I have feared cryptocurrencies since they first appeared, and I didn’t buy any. Now, even those of us who don’t own them could very well end up being penalized if/when things go south.

Reply
Share
Dawn's avatar
Dawn
2m

I do have an educational background in economics from a public Ivy league. However, you do not have to have a breadth of, economic and investment knowledge to recognize the blatant public corruption, crony calitalism, WH personal financial self-dealing that is clearly the largest RICO formed by DJT and his cabinet.

We need ongoing recorded investigations, accountability, prosecutions and impeachments. Yes America, they are stealing from all of us, as well as the rest of the world. Support your local & state prosecutors (FAFO) as they go up against thus corrupt DoJ that is only representing the felononious grifter in chief.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture