The Contrarian

Meditative Mary
2h

The issue that Trump wants to downplay and dismiss domestic violence is no great surprise; by now we all know who and what he is...at least anyone who has been paying attention to his antics does. To me the bigger issue is the religious leaders that sit there and listen to his rhetoric with no rebukes or challenges. What kind of religion do they practice that approves of behavior such as his? And, how can they call themselves real leaders if all they do is follow Trump around like his personal lackeys, rubber stamping everything he says and does? Are these leaders really content to 'lead their flocks' down Trump's path of immorality, cruelty, and destruction? Domestic violence is NOT a statistic to be thrown about in speeches for political posturing, it is a real problem that needs to be properly identified and dealt with in every case...we need to call it what it is. And, we need to call Trump what he is as well...a misogynistic, self-serving, egomaniacal, dictator.

