5h

The most relevant quote was penned about 100 years ago by H. L. Mencken:

The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary

5h

I live in MAGA town hard hit by Helene. The dollars never came. The people are homeless and even those with homeowners insurance were denied compensation because their policies didn’t include hurricane or flood insurance. Where once there was one breadline, there are now three with a huge donation center for clothes, tents, etc. Some businesses that were underwater survived with community help, others didn’t. Already a poverty stricken county before Helene, Trump promised them salvation—a promise he made to get their votes and grift a few more of their dollars. No SNAP, no Medicaid and they die like flys on tarpaper. And that is exactly the Presidential goal. Emergencies and Trump never seem to merge.

