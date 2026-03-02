The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sally Fell's avatar
Sally Fell
2hEdited

And we're even going to run out of bombs, or at least deplete the supply to dangerous levels. What a total waste, and outrageous atrocity to perpetrate. Trump should unanimously be impeached for this, and required to pay for the war personally. Indeed, under his "presidency" our country has "gone to pot"!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture