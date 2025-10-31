The Contrarian

Sally Fell
4h

Those were days when Republicans would argue views based on facts, just coming from another perspective on what would be good policy that would benefit our country. One could disagree with him, but he had the good of the nation in mind, and would not purposely break the law. It is the level of disrespect for the Constitution, and our democratic system of government, the made-up "facts" and name-calling, the displays real disdain for the public, I think, that has so shocked the nation now. Our current president is exclusively focused on what benefits him, and thinks nothing of breaking the law. Ford's mild manner, and rational thought process, as well as his willingness to engage in discussion and compromise, make me long for those days! He harbored no ill-will toward the public, just took a hard look at state finance practices and understood they needed to change. New Yorkers have demonstrated time and again, in the face of a challenge, they will meet it. They did!

