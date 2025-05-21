5 years after George Floyd: AG Keith Ellison and April Ryan in conversation

This week will mark the 5 year anniversary of the killing of George Floyd and the global protests demanding justice and fundamental police reform. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison led the prosecution of Derek Chauvin, the police officer who murdered Floyd. Today, he joins April Ryan to discuss what has changed since then, what hasn’t, and how we can make further meaningful change despite an administration that abhors all manifestations of social justice. Will Democrats in Congress be able to find the same courage that protestors in 2020 took into the streets?

To learn more about police violence, take a look at Campaign Zero’s 2024 Report mapping police violence and https://mappingpoliceviolence.org.

Read the Atlantic article How Hitler Dismantled a Democracy in 53 Days mentioned by AG Ellison here.

Keith Ellison is the 30th Minnesota Attorney General. Previously, Ellison represented Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he championed consumer, worker, environmental, and civil- and human-rights protections.