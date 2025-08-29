This week marked the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and the massive failure of the federal government’s response that followed. Over 1,300 people were killed and hundreds of thousands more were displaced from their homes.

Mitch Landrieu became the 61st Mayor of New Orleans in 2010, five years after Hurricane Katrina, and oversaw the recovery and restoration of a great American city. He later became President Biden’s infrastructure czar.

Mitch and Jen discussed the importance of the federal government’s support in emergencies and how Trump’s DOGE cuts will only bring about more destruction and harm.

And after, as we approach Labor Day on Monday, it’s more important than ever that we take time to reflect on what the holiday stands for. The Trump administration has been ruthlessly anti-union since taking office in January, AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler [33:09] is here to discuss how the working class has become abandoned in Trump’s America and how the labor movement is holding strong despite constant attacks.