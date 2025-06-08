The Contrarian

Robin Simonds
1h

I think we need to acknowledge that Trump and his allies have exposed the single greatest weakness of our system: constraints on the President are unenforceable if the President will not voluntarily abide by the law and decision of the courts.

The need to appear legitimate to their supporters (if not to everyone) leads the Trump Administration to twist and wield the law to support their actions as it they were lawful. We are in a moment that has many echos from the civil rights era, though flipped logically and --- in this instance --- unlike the Eisenhower Administration's attempt to enforce Brown v. Board.

Trump's actions may well lead us to a Kent State moment where unjustified and unchecked use of force results in deaths of unarmed innocents. That was an incident that changed people's minds about the Vietnam War protesters. The results would be unpredictable this time because of the influence of social media. Trump is playing with fire and many people will be burned by it.

