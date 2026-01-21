The Contrarian

Diane Matza
4h

An accurate assessment. The only thing I would quibble with is the word “seem.” It doesn't seem as if he is trying to kill us; killing us is most definitely his goal. The regime is a death cult.

Gloria Horton-Young
4h

What’s chilling here isn’t one monstrous policy but the accumulation of tidy little decisions, each stamped administrative. Eligibility narrowed. Protections rolled back. Funding paused. Guidance revised. Research abandoned. No jackboots, just spreadsheets. Cruelty delivered by memo.

The common thread is a quiet recalculation of who counts. When pollution rules price human life at zero, when public health is treated like a political vendetta, when global aid disappears because the suffering happens far away, it’s not governance. It’s moral abdication dressed up as fiscal prudence.

This isn’t chaos. It’s method. A government can dismantle a society without shouting, just by removing the guardrails and calling it efficiency.

Which is why mutual aid matters now. Not because it solves the system, but because it refuses the lie at the center of all this: that some people are expendable.

